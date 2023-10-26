36th District Court in Detroit evacuated due to bomb threat

(CBS DETROIT) - A courthouse in Downtown Detroit was evacuated after a bomb threat was made Thursday morning.

Detroit police say the 36th District Court, located at 421 Madison Street, was evacuated on Thursday, Oct. 26.

No information on how the threat was made, or any other further details have been released at this time.

In a social media post, Michigan State Police said to expect a large police presence near the courthouse as authorities investigate the threat.

MSP's explosive canine units are at the courthouse investigating the situation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.