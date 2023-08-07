35-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of wife

(CBS DETROIT) - A 35-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection to fatally shooting his wife, 35-year-old Andricka McIntosh.

Breon McIntosh Detroit Police Department

Breon McIntosh was arraigned on the charges of premeditated first-degree murder and felony firearm.

At about 7:53 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, officers responded to the 6000 block of Gunston St. after receiving a report of a shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and Defendant McIntosh was taken into custody.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Defendant McIntosh and the victim were allegedly separated and had gotten into a verbal argument on Aug. 4. The argument escalated, and the defendant produced a gun, firing it at the victim several times.

"The alleged facts in this case are an egregious example of what domestic violence looks like," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "The death of Andricka McIntosh is the eighth domestic violence homicide this year and, very unfortunately, there will be more. This cannot be said enough, the most dangerous time in the life of a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave the relationship."

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the defendant was arraigned and remanded to jail.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 14, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 21.