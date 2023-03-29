313 Presents: Here's a list of concert tickets that go on sale this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a list of tickets that go on sale this weekend for concerts coming to Metro Detroit.
This list includes tickets sales for 313 Presents venues, which includes Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Comerica Park, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and Sound Board and Motorcity Casino Hotel.
The following list shares concerts with the date tickets go on sale, along with the date and location of the show.
On Sale: Thursday, March 30
- Avenged Sevenfold "Life Is But A Dream" wsg. Alexisonfire
Concert Date: Wednesday, July 26
Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre
On Sale: Friday, March 31
Cody Jinks wsg. Whitey Morgan and Erin Viancourt
Concert Date: Saturday, June 10
Location: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" wsg. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Concert Date: Wednesday, June 28
Location: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Godsmack and Staind
Concert Date: Wednesday, Aug. 9
Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre
The Smashing Pumpkins "The World Is A Vampire" wsg. Interpol
Concert Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6
Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre
Queen + Adam Lambert "The Rhapsody Tour"
Concert Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10
Location: Little Caesars Arena
On Sale: Saturday, April 1
- Raheem De Vaughn Presented by The Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta
Concert Date: Sunday, May 21
Location: Sound Board
For more information about these events and other concerts heading to Metro Detroit, visit here.
for more features.