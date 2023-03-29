313 Presents: Here's a list of concert tickets that go on sale this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a list of tickets that go on sale this weekend for concerts coming to Metro Detroit.

This list includes tickets sales for 313 Presents venues, which includes Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Comerica Park, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and Sound Board and Motorcity Casino Hotel.

The following list shares concerts with the date tickets go on sale, along with the date and location of the show.

On Sale: Thursday, March 30

Avenged Sevenfold "Life Is But A Dream" wsg. Alexisonfire

Concert Date: Wednesday, July 26

Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre

On Sale: Friday, March 31

Cody Jinks wsg. Whitey Morgan and Erin Viancourt

Concert Date: Saturday, June 10

Location: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" wsg. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Concert Date: Wednesday, June 28

Location: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Godsmack and Staind

Concert Date: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre

The Smashing Pumpkins "The World Is A Vampire" wsg. Interpol

Concert Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6

Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre

Queen + Adam Lambert "The Rhapsody Tour"

Concert Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Location: Little Caesars Arena

On Sale: Saturday, April 1

Raheem De Vaughn Presented by The Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta

Concert Date: Sunday, May 21

Location: Sound Board

For more information about these events and other concerts heading to Metro Detroit, visit here.