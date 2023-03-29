Watch CBS News
313 Presents: Here's a list of concert tickets that go on sale this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a list of tickets that go on sale this weekend for concerts coming to Metro Detroit. 

This list includes tickets sales for 313 Presents venues, which includes Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Comerica Park, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and Sound Board and Motorcity Casino Hotel. 

The following list shares concerts with the date tickets go on sale, along with the date and location of the show. 

On Sale: Thursday, March 30

  • Avenged Sevenfold "Life Is But A Dream" wsg. Alexisonfire
    Concert Date: Wednesday, July 26
    Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre 

On Sale: Friday, March 31

  • Cody Jinks wsg. Whitey Morgan and Erin Viancourt
    Concert Date: Saturday, June 10
    Location: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" wsg. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
    Concert Date: Wednesday, June 28
    Location: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

  • Godsmack and Staind
    Concert Date: Wednesday, Aug. 9
    Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre

  • The Smashing Pumpkins "The World Is A Vampire" wsg. Interpol
    Concert Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6
    Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre

  • Queen + Adam Lambert "The Rhapsody Tour"
    Concert Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10
    Location: Little Caesars Arena

On Sale: Saturday, April 1

  • Raheem De Vaughn Presented by The Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta 
    Concert Date: Sunday, May 21
    Location: Sound Board 

For more information about these events and other concerts heading to Metro Detroit, visit here

First published on March 29, 2023 / 12:49 PM

