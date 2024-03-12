313 Day celebrations in Detroit include special events, food deals for $3.13 and more

(CBS DETROIT) - This Wednesday is March 13, which is celebrated in Detroit as 313 Day. It's celebrated due to the date being 3/13.

To celebrate, restaurants, museums and more will offer special discounts and host events.

Here's a list of all the different ways you can celebrate 313 Day:

Free McDonald's shirt

McDonald's stores in Southeast Michigan are offering a Detroit-style meal, and if you order that meal, you could get a limited-edition T-shirt.

The 313 Day meal includes a Filet O' Fish, fries, a medium Dr. Pepper and Vernors Boston cooler.

It's only available on March 13 at participating stores, and T-shirts will be given away with the meal while supplies last.

$3.13 pint from Atwater Brewery

Throughout the day on March 13, Atwater Brewery will offer pints for $3.13. Then, at 5 p.m., guests could win a Detroit-themed basket during its 313 Day celebration.

The basket includes four tickets to a Detroit Tigers game, Hell Fire Detroit hot sauces, an Atwater Brewery gift card, 313 Chips, Bon Bon Bon chocolates, McClure's pickles and Bloody Marry mix and Detroit Hustles harder merch.

$3.13 DSO tickets

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 313 Day by offering tickets to select concerts for $3.13 if purchased on March 13.

The following concerts are included under this promotion:

Christian McBride's New Jawn: March 24 at 8 p.m. - Paradise Jazz Series

Hadelich & Stravinsky: April 27 at 7:30 p.m., April 28 at 10:45 a.m., April 29 at 8 p.m. - PVS Classical Series

Leila Josefowicz & Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3: May 19 at 8 p.m. And May 20 at 8 p.m. - PVS Classical Series

Earth Day Is Every Day: May 20 at 10 a.m. - Tiny Tots (General Admission)

Young Person's Guide To The Orchestra: May 20 at 11 a.m. - Young People's Family Concert Series

Respect: A Tribute To Aretha Franklin: May 26 at 8 p.m. - PNC Pops Series (Limited availability)

Fees will be waived, meaning the total price of each ticket will be $3.13.

Tickets must be bought between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. to get the discounted price.

They can be purchased on the DSO's website or at the Box Office, located at the DSO's home of the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center at 3711 Woodward Ave. People must mention 313 Day at the box office to get the discount.

Pizza Cat and Snipes event

Pizza Cat is partnering with Snipes to host a five-stop mobile shopping experience on March 13.

The stops include the following locations:

SNIPES Southfield

SNIPES Gateway

SNIPES Conner

SNIPES Harbortown

SNIPES Redford

People who attend will be able to get the exclusive Adidas SMU Top Tens with an exclusive gift purchase by Rick Williams, along with complimentary pizza from Pizza Cat.

313 Day Health and Wellness Fair

The health and wellness fair will feature booths offering information on exercise, healthy eating, stress management and more.

The event will happen at 9928 Grand River Ave, in Detroit, and is free to attend.

Free admission at Detroit Historical Museum and Detroit vs. Everybody pop-up

On March 13, the Detroit Historical Museum will be offering free admission. There will also be a pop-up exhibit featuring garments and home accessories by Tommy Walker of Detroit vs. Everybody.

The new line draws inspiration from artifacts in the Detroit Historical Society's collection.

Brakeman beer tokens

The Brakeman will offer three beer tokens for $13 on March 13.

The beer hall is located in Detroit's Parker's Alley.

All Mister Dips menu items $3.13

Mister Dips, also located in Parker's Alley, will offer all of its menu items for $3.13 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

313 Day DJ Palooza in Eastern Market

The Shadow Gallery Detroit in Eastern Market will host a DJ palooza featuring several DJs for 313 Day. The event will be from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on March 13 at 1533 Winder.