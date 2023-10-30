30 laying hens, several chicks dead after Michigan coop fire

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - About 30 laying hens and several chicks died in a chicken coop fire that happened in Southwest Michigan Sunday afternoon.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services say at about 1:20 p.m. on Sunday. Oct. 29, firefighters responded to County Road 380 near 59th Street in Geneva Township.

When they arrived, they discovered the coup was entirely on fire. The owner told firefighters he had tried to free the chickens but was unsuccessful.

Officials believe heat lamps used to warm the chickens caused the fire.

The Bangor Community Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.