3 women charged operating brothel at Warren massage parlor

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three women were charged after authorities say they ran a brothel at Warren massage parlor.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Meiya Xu and Yingshu Zhu, of Flushing, New York, and Hyeyen Bratek, of Roseville, were charged and arraigned for prostitution and maintaining a house with the purpose of prostitution. Xu and Bratek were also arraigned for using a computer to commit a crime.

The bond for Xu and Bratek was set at $10,000 cash/surety, no 10%. They are ordered to surrender their passports and to be on house arrest with a GPS tether if released. Zhu received a $5,000 cash/surety bond, no 10%. She must also surrender her passport.

Warren police were notified last month of Greenday Massage allegedly conducting sexual favors and prostitution. Two undercover officers made appointments a the parlor and were allegedly offered sexual favors for money.

"Warren Police did a great job of investigating this tip in a swift manner. These types of places do not belong in our community ," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.