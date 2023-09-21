3 suspects at large after shoot out during Macomb County home invasion

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in Macomb County are continuing to investigate after three armed suspects are wanted in connection to an armed home invasion.

At about 1:46 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, officers responded to a condo in the 14000 block of Valenti Lane in Shelby Township on reports of a home invasion that progressed to shots being fired.

Police say an investigation revealed three men, wearing ski masks, broke into the residence, and the homeowner was there.

The homeowner fired shots at the three, who fled and are still at large.

According to police, they believe the home invasion was targeted and not a random incident.

It is currently unknown if the suspects took anything from the residence during this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.