3 shot in Dearborn Heights; police investigating

(CBS DETROIT) — Police in Dearborn Heights are investigating after three people were shot Saturday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 23000 block of North Brookside Drive around 1 a.m.

Three people with gunshot wounds were found in that area. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Investigators are working to find out the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to the public.