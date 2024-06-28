3 seriously injured in Canton Township crash
(CBS DETROIT) - Three people were seriously injured in a crash at a Canton Township intersection Thursday night, police said.
At about 11 p.m., officers responded to the Canton Center and Ford roads after receiving a report of a two-vehicle crash.
An investigation revealed that a 44-year-old Northville man was driving a black GMC Sierra north on Canton Center Road when it hit a black Mitsubishi Eclipse heading west on Ford Road. A 51-year-old Canton man was driving the Eclipse with a 49-year-old Canton woman as a passenger.
All three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.