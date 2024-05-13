3 rescued from Lake Erie after boat sinks in 25 feet of water

Warming into the 80s! NEXT Weather Forecast (5/13/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - Three people were rescued by fishermen on Lake Erie near Sterling State Park after their boat sank Sunday afternoon, officials said.

At 3:23 p.m. on May 12, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to the area in its 31-foot patrol boat after receiving a report of an overturned vessel, according to a release. The Frenchtown Township Fire Department and South Shore Marine Towing also responded to assist.

The three people in the water were rescued by fishermen nearby. Their boat sunk in 25 miles of water about three miles offshore from the state park.

A 45-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the two other people were released at the scene.

The sheriff's office is coordinating with towboats to recover the sunken boat and has put out a safety broadcast regarding the submerged boat.

"Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough would like to thank the first responders as well as the good Samaritans who assisted with the successful recovery of the three victims involved," according to the release.