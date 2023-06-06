3 Monroe County teens break window, steal Pride flag from woman's home

(CBS DETROIT) - Three Monroe County teens are facing criminal charges after breaking into a woman's home and stealing the Pride flag she had hanging inside the window.

The incident happened on Monday, May 19, at a home in the 8500 block of Maurice Court in Frenchtown Township.

The 32-year-old homeowner was in her home at the time of the incident and told the sheriff's office she heard glass break, and when she investigated the source, she found that a rock was thrown through the front bedroom window, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance footage showed three individuals walking up to the house. The video showed a landscaping rock was picked up and thrown through the window.

One of the individuals is seen reaching into the window and stealing the woman's Pride flag. They then left the area on foot.

Airport Community Schools resource officers Mike Depew and Julianne Venier assisted, and the three individuals, two 13-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy, were identified on Monday, June 5. Their identities are not being released due to their ages.

In addition, Depew recovered the stolen flag from a nearby field.

The case has been forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County Deputy Moore at 734-240-7738.