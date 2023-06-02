3 Michigan women charged in million-dollar identity theft ring

(CBS DETROIT) - Three women from Michigan were charged in connection with an identity theft ring totaling more than $1 million.

Police arrested Breanna Faye Johnson, 25, of Pinconning, Samantha Grace-Alberta Parker, 32, and Danielle Lynn Courtney, 51, both of Westland.

According to the Warren Police Department, an investigation launched by Warren Police Department's fraud unit identified 14 incidents with similar theft methods in October 2022. Nine of those incidents were in Warren.

From left: Breanna Faye Johnson, Samantha Grace-Alberta Parker and Danielle Lynn Courtney Warren Police Department

Investigators say the women allegedly obtained victims' cell phone accounts to get their personal information and used the data to create fake accounts, including food delivery services, bank accounts and ride-share services.

Police arrested the three women over several months. Johnson received a $10,000 bond, Parker received a $100,000 bond, and Courtney received a $200,000.

"This case shows the true tenacity and skill of our investigators, cracking a high-tech and high-value theft ring. I commend them for their efforts, and am grateful to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office and 37th District Court for issuing appropriate charges and high bonds in this case," said Warren Commissioner William Dwyer.