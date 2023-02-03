3 Michigan restaurants named on Yelp's list of top 100 US Restaurants for 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Happy Friday, foodies! Three restaurants in Metro Detroit have made it on the list of Yelp's top hundred restaurants in the country for 2023. Keep reading to find more out about these local restaurants and what makes them so popular among Michiganders!

This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list. To compile the list, Yelp researchers used Yelp submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, along with other factors.

Here are the three Michigan restaurants that made the list:

Baobab Fare

Detroit's Baobab Fare ranked at No. 28 on the list and features cuisine from Burundi, an East African country.

According to Yelp, popular dishes at Baobab Fare are Nyumbani, a spiced tender beef simmered in a ripe tomato sauce and Intore, an eggplant stew.

The restaurant's founders and chefs Nadia Nijimbere and Hamissi Mamba were semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation's award in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category in 2022.

House of Falafel

House of Falafel in Farmington Hills ranked No. 38.

Popular dishes at this restaurant consist of falafel served in pita wraps, on plates and burgers, along with homemade soups.

Yelp researchers say the restaurant was founded by David K., whose parents owned a Mediterranean restaurant in San Francisco for over 45 years, and he "resurrected" his family's falafel recipe to serve as House of Falafel.

Chadd's Bistro

Chadd's Bistro is located in Rochester Hills and ranked No. 74 on the list.

Popular dishes as the restaurant include the restaurant's best-selling Hardcore Joe sandwich, which consists of chicken breast in Cajun spices, topped with cheese, grilled jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house made cucumber wasabi ranch.

To view the full list of restaurants, visit here.