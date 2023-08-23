3 Michigan cities named on list of best affordable honeymoon destinations

(CBS DETROIT) - Three cities in Michigan are among the list of the best affordable places for newlyweds to honeymoon. Many couples probably prefer a honeymoon that doesn't break the bank after spending so much money on a wedding.

Honeymoon Always, a travel website dedicated to helping couples plan their trips together, conducted a survey to determine which US cities were the most affordable destinations for newlyweds to visit this year. They surveyed 3,000 to get the results.

Ranking at No.1 was Cedar Key, Florida, located on the Gulf of Mexico and offers couples a destination with a relaxed atmosphere filled with great beaches, beautiful sunsets and other activities.

The following three cities in Michigan also made the list, with Petoskey ranking at No. 54, Munising ranking at No. 89 and Marquette ranking at No. 133.

Petoskey is located in northern Michigan, and Munising and Marquette are located in the Upper Peninsula. Due to the locations of these cities, they provide visitors with a relaxing ambiance with many opportunities for outdoor adventures, including visiting beaches and taking in the state's natural beauty with hiking trails, kayaking, camping and more!

Visitors can even visit Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when in Munising, which consists of clear waters, sandstone cliffs, waterfalls, sand dunes and more!

For more information and to see how other cities ranked among the list,