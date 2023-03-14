3 Michigan cities named on list of 150 Best Small Towns in America
(CBS DETROIT) - Three cities in Michigan have ranked among the best small towns in America, according to Family Destination Guides.
Family Destinations Guide, a resource for reviews of family-friendly hotels, resorts and destinations, polled 3,000 families across the United States to identify and rank the 150 best small towns in the country.
The three Michigan cities ranked on the list are New Buffalo, Calumet and Leland.
New Buffalo ranked at No. 51 and was followed by Calumet at No. 75 and Leland at No. 122.
According to Michigan.org, New Buffalo is located 70 miles from downtown Chicago and is located at the gateway to 16 miles of sandy dunes along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Calumet is located in the state's Upper Peninsula and was once the center of the mining industry. Visitors can find the Calumet Downtown Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Leland, which also ranked No. 10 on Travel + Leisures's list of the 20 most beautiful small towns in the U.S., is located between Lake Michigan and Lake Leelanau. In addition, Leland is located close to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
To see where other small towns ranked on the list, visit here.
