3 Michigan cities named on list of 150 Best Small Towns in America

(CBS DETROIT) - Three cities in Michigan have ranked among the best small towns in America, according to Family Destination Guides.

Family Destinations Guide, a resource for reviews of family-friendly hotels, resorts and destinations, polled 3,000 families across the United States to identify and rank the 150 best small towns in the country.

Lake Michigan Beach, Just north of New Buffalo. The Sun is setting right over Chicago. / Getty Images

The three Michigan cities ranked on the list are New Buffalo, Calumet and Leland.

New Buffalo ranked at No. 51 and was followed by Calumet at No. 75 and Leland at No. 122.

According to Michigan.org, New Buffalo is located 70 miles from downtown Chicago and is located at the gateway to 16 miles of sandy dunes along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Aerial View of the City of Calumet with St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in the Foreground (Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images)

Calumet is located in the state's Upper Peninsula and was once the center of the mining industry. Visitors can find the Calumet Downtown Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Leland, which also ranked No. 10 on Travel + Leisures's list of the 20 most beautiful small towns in the U.S., is located between Lake Michigan and Lake Leelanau. In addition, Leland is located close to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

View of fishtown in Leland, Michigan at sunset Getty Images/iStockphoto

To see where other small towns ranked on the list, visit here.