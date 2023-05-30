3 Metro Detroiters charged in $4 million food stamp fraud

(CBS DETROIT) - Three people were charged and arraigned in connection with a food stamp fraud totaling more than $4 million.

According to Michigan Attorney General's office, search warrants were executed on May 24 at eight locations, leading to the arrest of Travis Newby, 39, and Derriun Williams, 23, both of Detroit, and Vanessa Williams, 47, of Highland Park.

Officials say the fraud ring allegedly obtained EBT card data from 8,000 cardholders, primarily residing in California, and reproduced the cards in Michigan. The fraudulent cards were then used at Sam's Club stores in the metro area.

An investigation launched by the state AG office's Organized Retail Crime Unit is ongoing, with officials expecting more defendants to be named.

"Organized Retail Crime isn't just shoplifting. It's a highly involved and orchestrated criminal enterprise that costs Michigan businesses and consumers millions of dollars each year," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "I'm incredibly proud that through our partnership with Walmart and many local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that we were able to identify and hold these bad actors accountable."