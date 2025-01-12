3 injured after shooting inside Detroit bar; police investigating

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Two men and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting inside a Detroit bar early Sunday, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Michigan Avenue around 1 a.m.

An altercation allegedly took place inside the bar and someone fired shots, which struck two men and a woman.

All three were taken to the hospital and are being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

The Detroit Police Department is working to find out more about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.