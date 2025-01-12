Watch CBS News
Local News

3 injured after shooting inside Detroit bar; police investigating

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories
Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — Two men and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting inside a Detroit bar early Sunday, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Michigan Avenue around 1 a.m.

An altercation allegedly took place inside the bar and someone fired shots, which struck two men and a woman. 

All three were taken to the hospital and are being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

No arrests have been made. 

The Detroit Police Department is working to find out more about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.