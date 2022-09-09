3 in custody after attempt to cross into US illegally

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three men are in police custody after they were busted for illegally attempting to cross into the United States from Canada.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, the three men were seen crossing the international border in a boat around midnight on September 5 before landing in the Marysville area. Agents were able to take the three men into custody without incident.

"Smugglers need to understand that our manpower integrated with technology affords us the operational advantage in these smuggling attempts and they will be stopped," said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley in a press release. "We will continue to degrade and dismantle these Transnational Criminal Organizations who attempt to exploit our border."

The men are only described as a 37-year-old Spanish male, a 30-year-old Chilian male, and a 34-year-old Brazilian male.