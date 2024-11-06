3 dead after shooting inside Detroit recording studio; police looking for suspect

Trump wins historic comeback, Detroit election worker injured in crash and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Three people are dead and Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in a recording studio Tuesday night.

Police say officers on patrol were flagged down around 7 p.m. by two males saying someone inside a studio on the 15300 block of West McNichols Road had been shot.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett says officers found a dead male and female inside the studio. Another male, found with gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are looking for a suspect, but say there is no threat to the community.

Pritchett is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587, the police department's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or submit a tip with DetroitRewards.tv.