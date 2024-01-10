St. Clair County drug bust leads to 3 arrests and seizure of meth, fentanyl, heroin

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three people have been charged in connection to a St. Clair County drug bust in which authorities seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, a gun and more.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Pine St. in Port Huron.

Authorities seized 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, a dealer amount of fentanyl, a dealer amount of heroin, a gun, money, packaging and a scale.

The following individuals were charged in connection to this drug bust:

Byron Brown, 25, of Brown City

Brown was charged with possession of methamphetamine- 2nd offense and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Payton Jurn, 21, of Yale

Jurn was charged with possession of methamphetamine and given a $5,000 bond.

Jessica Robbins, 32, of Port Huron

Robbins was charged with the manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, and tampering with evidence. She is being held on a 10,000 bond.