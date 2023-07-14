3 Canton Township tobacco shops cited for selling products to decoy minors

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Canton Police Department cited three tobacco shops for selling to decoy minors in sales checks.

Police say the decoys attempted to purchase vapes or tobacco from eight shops in Canton Township. CPD says three of those shops sold to the minor:

Sweet Fire Tobacco, 1735 S. Haggerty Road

Wild Bills Tobacco, 5820 N. Sheldon Road

King Tobacco, 44279 Ford Road

The following five shops that decline sales to minors:

Vape N Chase, 8489 N. Lilley Road

Lilley's Smoke Shop, 42075 Ford Road

Cloudz Smoke Shop, 44942 Ford Road

Inline Vape, 44926 Ford Road

Smoke Ology, 125 N. Haggerty Road

"The Canton Police Department conducts random compliance checks throughout the community with officers utilizing a "zero tolerance" enforcement strategy when dealing with violations of alcohol, tobacco, and vape sales to minors. Establishments selling to a minor receive a misdemeanor citation. Alcohol violations are also reported to the State of Michigan's Liquor Control Commission," Canton police said in a statement.

In the state of Michigan, the minimum age to purchase tobacco changed from 18 to 21. Penalties for selling tobacco to anyone under the required age will remain up to $100 for the first offense, up to $500 for the second offense, and up to $2,500 for third and subsequent offenses.