2nd grader brings knife to Livonia elementary school

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A second grade student at an area elementary school is accused of bringing a knife to school and showing it off to other students on the playground.

An email sent by the school superintendent to parents of students at Cleveland Elementary School in Livonia detailed the incident, which allegedly happened on Monday. The emailed stated that a student brought a pocket knife to the school and wielded on the playground. The incident was quickly handled and no injuries were sustained.

"This (Tuesday) morning, we had support staff, including our Elementary Support Teachers, Social Workers, School Psychologist and Behavior Specialist in attendance at Cleveland to support any students who were impacted by yesterday's incident. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to disclose further information, including disciplinary measures, regarding this situation," wrote Cleveland Elementary School Principal Rob Witherspoon in the email.

Witherspoon also said in the email that this is a perfect time for parents to make sure they know and are aware of the contents inside student's backpacks and pockets.