29 Michigan water systems awarded grants to help protect water at the source

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) awarded 29 Michigan public water systems with grants to help fund programs to protect the water sources and educate the public on where their water originates.

Officials say more than $436,000 in funding will be split up into grants ranging from $1,675 to $70,000.

The funding will be used to support programs including, updating plans to 10 wellhead protection areas, educating the public about their water sources , and developing surface water intake programs, along with other projects.

EGLE officials say applicants must:

provide 50% matching funds for the projects

create a water protection team

demonstrate long-term commitment to their source water protection programs

For a list of the 29 communities that received the grants, visit here.

"EGLE is on the job every day working with Michigan's 1,381 community water systems to deliver safe water to residents," said Sara Pearson, source water unit supervisor with EGLE's Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division (DWEHD). "But the first and most crucial step in the process is to ensure that the lakes, rivers, or groundwater wells that deliver that water are free of contaminants. These grants will help communities keep those water sources safe and reliable."

For more information on the state's efforts to protect water at the source, visit EGLE's Source Water Assessment page.