28-year-old Detroit man gets 10 years in prison for federal drug crime

(CBS DETROIT) - A 28-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking crime.

Lloyd Vaughn was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Vaughn worked alongside several other people in operating an organization that moved drugs from Detroit, Michigan, to Monongalia County, West Virginia.

Officials searched a storage unit Vaughn had in Morgantown and discovered more than a pound of methamphetamine. For more information on this case, visit here.