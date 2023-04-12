28-year-old charged with killing man at Roseville motel

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a man who was in an altercation with his girlfriend at a motel in Roseville.

Devonte Tucker, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder, a life felony, and felony firearm, a two-year mandatory felony.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 9, at the Victory Inn Motel in Roseville. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the victim and Tucker's girlfriend got into a physical altercation. Tucker, who hadn't been involved in the altercation, then produced a gun and shot the victim.

Tucker was remanded to the Macomb County Jail. In addition, assistant prosecutor Steve Fox requested a mental health evaluation.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for April 19, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for April 26.

"Another life lost due to gun violence! This needs to stop," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Thank you to the Roseville Police Department for their hard work on this investigation."