UPDATE: 27-year-old woman missing since Feb. 1 has been found, Detroit police say

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says a 27-year-old woman who was last seen on Feb. 1 has been found

In an update on Monday, Feb. 5, police say Brianna Blow is doing fine.

Blow was last seen by her family on Feb. 1, in the 14700 block of E. 8 Mile Road, and they were concerned for her well-being.

Police say she was last seen wearing a pink "puffer" jacket, a black shirt, and black pants.