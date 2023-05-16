27-year-old arrested after firing shots at deputies in St. Clair County

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 16, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 16, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 16, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man was arrested after firing shots at St. Clair County deputies late Monday evening.

Deputies were called to a residence in Riley Township for a welfare check on the 27-year-old. The St. Clair County's Office says the man's coworkers were concerned because the man had made suicidal comments.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the man walking outside of his garage. They say the man had a rifle slung over his shoulder.

The man then fired at least one round at the deputies; they did not return fire.

They established a line of communication with the man via telephone, and he was then apprehended safely and taken to the St. Clair County Jail.

No one was injured during this incident.