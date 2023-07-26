Watch CBS News
Local News

26 Mile Road to close over I-94 in Macomb County for bridge work

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 26, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 26, 2023 03:08

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews will close 26 Mile Road over I-94 in Macomb County next week for bridge work. 

The closure will start at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and last about three days. 

During the closure, crews will apply an epoxy overlay and surface coating on the bridge. 

Officials say entrance and exit ramps at 1-94 and 26 Mile Road will stay open, but detours will be in place for drivers on 26 Mile Road. 

Here's the list of detours: 

  • Westbound 26 Mile Road: Take northbound County Line Road to westbound 31 Mile Road, then southbound M-19 (Gratiot Avenue) to southbound M-19 (Main Street/New Haven Road).
  • Eastbound 26 Mile Road: Take northbound M-19 (Main Street/New Haven Road) to northbound M-19 (Gratiot Avenue), then eastbound 31 Mile Road to southbound County Line Road. 

The bridge work during this closure is part of a $32.5 million project that covers areas from M-29 to County Line Road. 

During this project, crews will complete bridge work at six locations, upgrade traffic signals and partially rebuild ramps at the I-94/M-19 and I-94/M-29 interchanges. 

MDOT says all of the updates on this $32.5 million will be completed by the fall.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 4:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.