26 Mile Road to close over I-94 in Macomb County for bridge work

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews will close 26 Mile Road over I-94 in Macomb County next week for bridge work.

The closure will start at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and last about three days.

During the closure, crews will apply an epoxy overlay and surface coating on the bridge.

Officials say entrance and exit ramps at 1-94 and 26 Mile Road will stay open, but detours will be in place for drivers on 26 Mile Road.

Here's the list of detours:

Westbound 26 Mile Road: Take northbound County Line Road to westbound 31 Mile Road, then southbound M-19 (Gratiot Avenue) to southbound M-19 (Main Street/New Haven Road).

Eastbound 26 Mile Road: Take northbound M-19 (Main Street/New Haven Road) to northbound M-19 (Gratiot Avenue), then eastbound 31 Mile Road to southbound County Line Road.

The bridge work during this closure is part of a $32.5 million project that covers areas from M-29 to County Line Road.

During this project, crews will complete bridge work at six locations, upgrade traffic signals and partially rebuild ramps at the I-94/M-19 and I-94/M-29 interchanges.

MDOT says all of the updates on this $32.5 million will be completed by the fall.