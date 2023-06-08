Watch CBS News
Local News

$2,500 reward offered for tips in 2018 fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Detroit

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jun 8, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jun 8, 2023 03:37
jalen-hogue.png
Jalen Hogue Crime Stoppers

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward for information on the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man at his Detroit home.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Jalen Hogue was found fatally shot inside his home located at 15727 Mansfield St.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at www.1800speakup.org

First published on June 8, 2023 / 3:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.