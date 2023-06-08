$2,500 reward offered for tips in 2018 fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Detroit

Jalen Hogue Crime Stoppers

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward for information on the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man at his Detroit home.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Jalen Hogue was found fatally shot inside his home located at 15727 Mansfield St.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at www.1800speakup.org.