Watch CBS News
Local News

$2,500 offered for info after 24-year-old shot, killed at Detroit gas station

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 6, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 6, 2023 02:07

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a fatal gas station shooting that happened in Detroit last year.

devonte-bridges-and-suspect-photo.png
Devante' Bridges' (left) and suspect (right)  Crime Stoppers

The incident happened at about 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Sunoco gas station on 7 Mile Road near Braile Street. 

DeVante' Bridges, 24, was leaving the gas station and approaching his vehicle when an unknown suspect ran up and shot him.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest

All tips will remain anonymous. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org

First published on June 6, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.