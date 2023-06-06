$2,500 offered for info after 24-year-old shot, killed at Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a fatal gas station shooting that happened in Detroit last year.

Devante' Bridges' (left) and suspect (right) Crime Stoppers

The incident happened at about 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Sunoco gas station on 7 Mile Road near Braile Street.

DeVante' Bridges, 24, was leaving the gas station and approaching his vehicle when an unknown suspect ran up and shot him.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest

All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.