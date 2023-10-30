25-year-old critically injured in 3-car crash on Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old woman was critically injured in a three-car crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 5:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, on northbound Southfield Freeway (M-39) near Joy Road.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation revealed a 25-year-old driver in a Mazda rear-ended an Audi.

The Audi was then pushed into a Nissan due to the crash's impact.

MSP says the 25-year-old was trapped inside the Mazda and was not responsive. First responders extricated the driver from the vehicle, who was then taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The other drivers were wearing their seatbelts and did not sustain any injuries.

"It is a fact that the use of seatbelts are your best defense against getting hurt in a crash," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "It will keep you behind the wheel and allow all the safety devices to work. Wear your seat belt no matter where you are seated in your car."