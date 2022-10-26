Watch CBS News
25 Michigan school districts to receive electric buses

By Dylan Olsen

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - 25 school districts across the state of Michigan will receive electric buses as part of the Biden Administration's Clean School Bus Program.

The program is sending nearly a billion dollars to 389 school districts across the nation, as part of a way to help get more zero emission vehicles on the road. The program also hopes to help "produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities", according to a release from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pontiac City School District is receiving the most buses in the state, with 25. Of the 25 districts, only five are receiving more than 10 buses, and only Jackson Public Schools and Pontiac are receiving more than 20.

You can find the list of all of the districts in Michigan receiving buses here.

