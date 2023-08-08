24-year-old Detroit man gets life without parole in fatal shooting during liquor store robbery

(CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection to the murder of a man during a liquor store robbery in January.

Dvante Antioni Howard was arraigned on the charges of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, one count of assault with intent to murder and four counts of felony firearm on Jan. 27.

On July 24, a jury found Howard guilty of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, on Monday, Aug. 7, Howard was sentenced to life without parole on one count of felony murder, 25 to 50 years, and two years to be served consecutive on three counts of felony firearm.

This is connected to the fatal shooting of Behnam Rasho, 64, also of Detroit.

Officials say officers were dispatched to a liquor store in the 20440 block of James Couzens Freeway at about 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 17. When they arrived, they discovered Rasho inside the store with several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities found that Howard entered the liquor store, fired a gun, killed Rasho, and robbed the store before he fled.

In addition to this case, Howard was charged in connection with another separate robbery case.

At about 6:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 20250 block of James Couzens Freeway, Howard allegedly pulled out a gun and robbed and assaulted the clerk.

Officials say in this case, Howard was charged with one count of armed robbery causing serious injury, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of felony firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28 for a jury trial.