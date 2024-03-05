22-year-old Macomb County man killed in motorcycle crash

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 5, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 5, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 5, 2024

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old Macomb County man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday evening, officials said.

At 7:06 p.m. on March 4, deputies responded to South River Road in Harrison Township after receiving reports of a motorcycle driving recklessly and weaving in and out of traffic.

Dispatch then received a call reporting that the motorcyclist had lost control and had crashed near Hamon Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the motorcyclist, identified as Ryan Lieb, 22, of Chesterfield Township, unresponsive in the middle of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Lieb was heading east on South River Road near Townhall Street at a high speed when he entered the oncoming traffic lane as he passed another vehicle.

The sheriff's office says Lieb hit the rear passenger side of a Ford Explorer, which was turning into a residence.

He was thrown off his motorcycle.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office Crash Team is investigating.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.