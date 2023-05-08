21-year-old driver killed after being ejected from vehicle on I-96

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old driver from Detroit was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle on I-96 early on Monday, state police said.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, on westbound I-96 near Myers Road in Detroit.

State police say troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash, and when they arrived at the scene, they discovered a 21-year-old man from Detroit had lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from it.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. MSP says the family has been notified.

The freeway was closed but has since been reopened.

"Another preventable death on our roadways due to poor driving decisions," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Wearing a seatbelt will keep you in the car and behind the wheel if you are in a crash. It will save your life."