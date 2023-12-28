21-year-old Detroit resident found fatally shot in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Heights Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old Detroit resident was found dead from a gunshot wound.

At about 4:26 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, Dearborn Heights officers responded to the intersection of Old Colony and Evergreen.

When they arrived, they discovered a 21-year-old Detroit resident fatally shot.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn Heights Police Lt. Guzowski at 313-277-7468 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to leave an anonymous tip.