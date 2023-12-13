21 people died on Michigan roads last week

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police reported that 21 people died on Michigan roads since last week, bringing the total for this year to 977.

In addition, state police say 98 people were seriously injured driving on Michigan roads over the last week, bringing this year's total to 5,426.

Compared to this time last year, there are 51 fewer deaths but 45 more severe injuries.

In a news release about crash data from 2022, state police say 1,123 traffic deaths in 2022, which was only slightly lower than the 1,131 deaths in 2021.

"Unfortunately, there has been an alarmingly consistent number of traffic fatalities over the last few years in Michigan, with more than 1,000 people losing their lives each year since 2020," said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. "While the several areas of improvement are encouraging, including among younger drivers, we still have more to do as we work to find innovative ways to save lives and prevent crashes on our roads.

For more information about the Michigan crash data from 2022, visit here.