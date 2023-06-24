2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic schedule of events

What to expect at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

(CBS DETROIT) - The fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to the Detroit Golf Club June 27-July 2.

The week kicks off for the third straight year with The John Shippen National Invitational June 24-25. The two-day, 36-hole tournament is creating opportunities for Black male and female golfers. The invitational is named in honor of who is believed to be the first American-born golf professional and was America's first Black golf professional.

Detroit Community Day and AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble are set for Tuesday, June 27, with the Delta Dental Pro-Am slated for Wednesday, June 28.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic then tees off Thursday, June 29.

Below is a schedule of the week's events.

Saturday, June 24

Course closed

THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage – First Round

Sunday, June 25

Course open with complimentary admission and parking (Gates open at 9 a.m.)

THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage – Final Round

Trophy presentation for THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational

Professional practice round

Monday, June 26

Course closed

Tuesday, June 27

Detroit Community Days (Gates open at 10 a.m.)

PGA TOUR professional practice round

First Tee - Greater Detroit Youth Clinic (Start time at 2 p.m.)

AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble presented by Total Health Care Foundation and Priority Health (Start time at 5 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 28

Detroit Community Days (Gates open at 6:45 a.m.)

Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Tee times at 7 - 9:12 a.m. and 12:15 - 2:27 p.m.)

Thursday, June 29

Rocket Mortgage Classic – First Round (Gates open 6:45 a.m., play starts on 1st and 10th tees)

Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)

Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)

Friday, June 30

Rocket Mortgage Classic – Second Round (Gates Open: 6:45 a.m., play starts at 1st and 10th tees)

Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)

Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)

Saturday, July 1

Rocket Mortgage Classic – Third Round (Gates Open: 7:15 a.m., play starts on 1st tee)

Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)

Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)

Sunday, July 2