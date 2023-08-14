20 years ago: Northeast blackout leaves 50 million people in the dark

(CBS DETROIT) - It's the largest blackout in U.S. history, and in Detroit, millions of people were without power for at least a day.
The 2003 Northeast Blackout left more than 50 million people between the northeast and portions of Canada without electricity.
On Aug. 14, 2003, at about 4:10 p.m., millions of people living throughout Metro Detroit and Michigan were without power for at least one day, some even longer.
The report said this was all because of a tree branch in Ohio that sparked an outage reaching seven other states and Canada.
It is estimated the blackout caused millions of dollars in damages in Michigan and billions around the country.
The blackout affected cities like New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and others along the northeast.
The blackout led to rule changes for trimming trees near power lines, technology upgrades for responding to outages and fines for utility companies that risk the grid's dependability.
Jordan Burrows
Jordan Burrows is a Hoosier and loves the Midwest. He jumped at the opportunity to work for CBS News Detroit and is excited to anchor the weekend mornings and report throughout the week.
