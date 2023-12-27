20-year-old motorcyclist from Ohio killed in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Monroe County Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 4:22 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Lewis Avenue, north of Smith Road in Bedford Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Nathaniel Vega, 20, of Toledo, was traveling northbound on Lewis Avenue on a black 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

Vega was traveling at a high speed in the right lane and approached a U-Haul box truck from behind. Authorities say Vega then moved into the left lane to pass the truck.

When Vega did this, he struck a gray 2013 Ford Explorer, which had gotten onto the road from a driveway.

Julie R. Hitzka, 47, of Toledo, was driving the Ford Explorer.

Both vehicles came to a stop in the northbound left lane. Authorities say Vega fell off his motorcycle and came to a rest in the left southbound lane. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Vega was taken to a Toledo hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hitzka, who was wearing her seatbelt when the crash happened, was not injured and was released at the scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7557 or to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.