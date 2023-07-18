2-year-old saved after near-drowning incident in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old boy is doing OK after he nearly drowned in a pool over the weekend in Sterling Heights.

In a social media post on Monday, Sterling Heights police say a family was having a pool party when the father of the child saw his son at the bottom of the pool.

"The father was just talking with his son minutes prior to this. Without hesitation, the father jumped into the pool to pull his son out where both the father and mother began to administer CPR," police said.

Police say the child spit up some water and began gasping for breaths. The officer arrived at the house, flipped the child over, and patted his back to help clear his airway.

The child was rushed to the hospital after the Sterling Heights Fire Department arrived and began treating him. He has since been released from the hospital and "is back to his happy self," police said.

"Please use this as a reminder of water safety and to learn CPR. This accident occurred and went unnoticed by people within the pool, mere feet away from the child. Stay vigilant and enroll in a CPR class to help save a life," police said. "This life-saving story was an extraordinary team effort, and everyone involved should be commended."