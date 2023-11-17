UPDATE: 2-year-old boy reunited with family after found wandering in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 17, 2023

Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old boy who was found wandering Friday on Detroit's west side has been reunited with family.

Detroit police say the fire department found the child alone at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of Fenkell and Sussex.

The child was described as 2 feet 5 inches tall and about 35 pounds, and his name was possibly "King."

Police say they are still investigating the incident.