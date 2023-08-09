2 workers at Stellantis Warren plant diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two workers at the Stellantis Warren Truck Assembly Plant have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

In a statement, the company says it was notified about the workers, but it is unknown how they contracted the disease.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and welfare of our employees, we have mobilized a team to begin testing water sources and are following appropriate and established protocols at the plant. As part of our thorough investigation, we will contact and cooperate with all proper agencies as necessary," the company said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by swallowing water or breathing in small droplets of water that contain the Legionella bacteria.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches and begin to show two to 14 days after exposure.

In 2021, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services investigated an increase in reports of the disease. At that time, more than 100 cases were reported in 25 counties.