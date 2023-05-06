2 workers at Grand Rapids plant hurt after 1 falls into lye

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

Two workers were being treated for chemical burns Friday after one fell into a vat at a Grand Rapids electroplating plant, authorities said.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department was sent on a hazardous materials call at Advance Plating & Finishing around 1:20 p.m., Capt. Bill Smith said.

An employee had fallen into a container of sodium hydroxide, also known as lye, a caustic liquid, and sustained critical injuries, according to Smith. The second worker was hurt when he pulled the first one out.

"The rescuer grabbed the first victim and suffered chemical burns," Smith said. "Both were transported to the hospital."

When fire department crews arrived, the two were being showered off by co-workers, Smith said.

The company did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday evening.

State occupational safety and health officials were notified of the accident, Smith said.