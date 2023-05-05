2 women charged in Roseville home invasion were Detroit police officers, prosecutors say

(CBS DETROIT) - Three women were charged in a Roseville home invasion of a Detroit police officer, with two of the suspects also being officers.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Colleen Compton, 29, as well as DPD officers Brianna Cabano and Dayna Sears, ages 29 and 21, are charged with second-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000 and larceny in a building.

Cabano is also charged with home invasion second-degree conspiracy, while Sears is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. Each woman received a $5,000 personal bond.

Prosecutors say Cabano, Compton and Sears forced their way into the victim's home on April 11, destroying it and stealing his property.

"As prosecutors, it is our duty to hold all individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their profession or position of authority. The crime of home invasion is a serious offense and the fact that the defendants in this case are police officers only amplifies the severity of their actions. We will pursue justice with the utmost integrity and impartiality, ensuring that the law is upheld and justice is served for the victims of this crime," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a press release.

A preliminary exam for all three women is scheduled for June 14.

On Friday, DPD issued the following statement: