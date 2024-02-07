2 Warren middle school students facing charges for threats; 1 found with "death list"

(CBS DETROIT) - Two students in Warren are facing charges after making school threats this week.

On Monday, Feb. 5, Warren officers responded to Carter Middle School after receiving a report about a student having a "death list."

This list, which an 11-year-old girl made, had the names of several other students on it, police said.

The student was suspended pending a mental health evaluation. Police say the girl's mother responded to the school immediately when notified about the list and is cooperating with the investigation.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, officers responded to Chatterton Middle School after receiving a report of a 13-year-old male student making death threats.

Officers learned that this student had gotten into an altercation with another student the day before and then sent the student death threats on Tuesday.

Warren officers executed a search warrant at the 13-year-old's residence and seized a 9mm gun and a BB replica gun.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

"These cases show the commitment this Department has to addressing violent crimes or the threats of violence in the City," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. "I commend the swift action and job done by our officers and detectives. I also want to remind parents, especially following the Jennifer Crumbley verdict, that parents have to be aware and responsible for their children's actions to ensure that the classroom is a safe environment for everyone's children."

Dwyer plans to present both cases to the prosecutor's office on Wednesday.