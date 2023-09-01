2 shot in Belleville; suspect in stolen vehicle fled police after chase

BELLEVILLE, Mich (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were shot on Belleville's Main Street Thursday night, and police believe it may be connected to a stolen vehicle.

According to the Belleville Police Department, at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, Van Buren Township dispatch notified them of a possible stolen vehicle that was traveling southbound through the city.

An officer was in the area, made his way to the location, and saw the suspect vehicle driving erratically, heading northbound on Main Street.

Police say the officer pursued the vehicle to Belleville Road, and the chase continued toward I-94.

The vehicle got onto the freeway, traveling eastbound, and Belleville and Van Buren officers pursued the vehicle.

According to police, officers were then notified that a shooting happened on Main Street, and a man and a woman had been shot. Bystanders helped assist the victims before they were taken to a local hospital.

The man was listed in critical but stable condition, and the woman was in stable condition.

Police believe the stolen vehicle was connected to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.