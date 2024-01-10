VIDEO: Macomb County deputies rescue 2 people, dog from house fire

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two residents and a dog were rescued after a fire broke out at their Macomb Township home early Wednesday.

At 1:24 a.m. on Jan. 10, Macomb Township deputies, along with fire and EMS officials, responded to the 46400 block of Leanna Drive after receiving a report of a fire.

Macomb County Deputy Zachary Deng arrived first. He could see flames through the window on the front door and tried to kick the door several times to get in.

Once inside the home, Deng saw a woman and told her to leave the house immediately. He then saw a man sitting in a chair, engulfed in flames, and tried to smother the fire with a blanket. Unfortunately, this was unsuccessful.

Then deputies Johnathon Korte and Thomas Bartoli arrived and entered the home, which was filled with heavy black smoke, with fire extinguishers.

Deng started to sweep the chair and fire with the extinguisher but had to exit the house because he couldn't breathe, according to the sheriff's office.

Korte then took over with another fire extinguisher until it was empty. During this time, Keeva, the family dog, was taken outside.

Bartoli returned to the house with the first extinguisher, putting out the fire as fire officials arrived.

"I sincerely commend the valiant efforts of these Deputies in this life-threatening situation," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "They acted swiftly and selflessly, preventing an even greater tragedy from occurring."

The residents were taken to a local hospital, where the man is listed in stable condition. The woman has since been released.

In addition, the three deputies were seen for smoke inhalation but have also been released.