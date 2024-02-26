2 Pontiac men charged in fatal shooting of man during argument over spitting in sink

(CBS DETROIT) - A Pontiac man who shot and killed an acquaintance during an argument about spitting in a sink and an accomplice have been charged, officials said.

Sadarie Deshawn Donalson, 22, was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting, obstructing, and assaulting a police officer in the fatal shooting of Cornelius James Jones, 33, also of Pontiac.

Sadarie Deshawn Donalson, 22, (left) and Dewaun Demarco Benion, 22, (right) have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Cornelius James Jones. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Donalson is being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail.

In addition, Dewaun Demarco Benion, a 22-year-old accomplice, also of Pontiac, has been charged with solicitation-assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

The probable cause conference for both men is scheduled for March 7.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at an apartment building in the 200 block of Carriage Circle.

When Oakland County deputies arrived, they found Jones unconscious on the floor of his apartment, but still breathing. There were also several people inside the apartment.

Jones was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Witnesses in the apartment at the time said they heard an argument between Jones and Donelson," according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. "The argument centered on Jones' displeasure with Donalson for spitting in the sink, saying it was "disrespectful." Jones told Donalson to leave the apartment, and Jones was shot."

Donalson and Benion allegedly ran from the apartment after the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, Donalson was arrested after a brief chase, and Benion was immediately detained.

"It is unfathomable that a human life would be taken for something so absurdly trivial as a person spitting in a sink," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "The individuals involved in this should be held accountable with the most severe penalty. I applaud the great work of our deputies on responding to a chaotic and very dangerous scene and chasing and catching an armed murderer as he fled under the cover of darkness."