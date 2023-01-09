2 Oak Park schools closed Monday as police investigate shooting at Oak Park High School

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two schools in Oak Park are closed Monday as police continue to investigate a shooting that happened outside of Oak Park High School on Friday.

Oak Park High School and NOVA Academy will be closed Monday, Jan. 9. Students are to return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

In a post on Facebook, the Oak Park School District also announced that four students have been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night after a basketball game at the school.

A Nova Academy student was shot and transported to a local hospital. The student is in stable condition.

School officials say three of the students apprehended are from Southfield A&T High School, and one is a student at Redford Thurston High School.

The school district will have grief counseling and emotional support for students and staff over the next few weeks.

In addition to this, the district shared safety guidelines currently in place in order to protect students and staff:

Coordination and emergency planning with Oak Park Public Safety and local medical/health authorities

Development of extensive "Crisis Plans" for each school, updated annually and including evacuation sites, shelter-in-place details and parent communication directives

The employment of a designated school safety officer and creation of crisis management and intervention teams in all schools

Securing all entrances at schools

Staff, student, and visitor identification badges

Intermittent safety drills conducted during the school year, including lockdown and intruder drills

Utilization of interior and exterior digital cameras to monitor and record video surveillance images 24/7

Ongoing safety training for employees, including substitute teachers

Staff members designated to assist special needs students in an emergency/crisis

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are urged to contact Oak Park Public Safety at (248) 691-7520.